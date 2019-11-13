Get Anker's Travel-Friendly PowerPort 2 Elite USB Charger For Just $9

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker PowerPort 2 Elite | $9 | Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort 2 Elite is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for under $10. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), 4.8A of power split between the two ports, and even a color-changing light that lets you know when your devices are finished charging.