Get Anker's Recently Released 4-Port USB Hub at a Huge Discount [Exclusive]

Anker 65W 4- Port PIQ 3.0 & GaN Fast Charger | $40 | Amazon | Use the code KINJA045 at checkout

Ditch all of your separate power adapters and consolidate with this newly-released Anker 65W 4-p ort charger. This nifty gadget offers a total of four ports; one 45W USB-C and three standard USB that output a total of 20W of juice.

Advertisement

This allows you to charge one big device, like a laptop, alongside a bunch of smaller devices, like smartphones and fitness trackers, without them hogging all the outlets in your power strip.

Use our exclusive code KINJA045 to drop the price to just $40. This is the first discount on this particular product and a good one at that.