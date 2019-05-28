Photo: Anker

From time to time, Anker offers gift bundles that offer multiple great products for an affordable price, and one of the best is even cheaper than usual today.



The Soundcore Life 2 gift set includes a set of Soundcore Life 2 over-ear noise canceling headphones, a PowerCore 5000 battery pack, a premium PowerLine+ microUSB charging cable, and a premium AUX cable for just $70 after clipping the $10 coupon.

For context, the headphones alone currently cost $60 (after clipping a $5 coupon), so you’re basically getting the battery and the premium cables for $10, which is a bargain.