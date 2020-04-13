It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Anker's Nifty PowerPort Atom III Multi-Port Wall Charger for $28 While You Can

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Anker PowerPort Atom III| $17 | Amazon
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Anker PowerPort Atom III| $17 | Amazon

There are plenty of things worse than having two gadgets running on empty and only one outlet to spare, but it’s still pretty bad. The Anker PowerPort Atom III solves that problem by giving you one USB-A port and one USB-C port for high-speed charging en masse. You can use it to charge your laptop and your phone while you’re doing your weekly game night via Zoom, or just keep all your gadgets close together for their nightly charge.

Right now, it’s available for $28, a welcomely low price for something we could probably all use right now.

