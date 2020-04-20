It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Anker's Five-Port Wall Charger for $33 and End the Family Fight for the Last Charging Cable

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Deals
Anker Five-Port Wall Charger | $33 | Amazon
Anker Five-Port Wall Charger | $33 | Amazon
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Anker Five-Port Wall Charger | $33 | Amazon

With most of us (hopefully) staying indoors these days, tensions can get pretty high. There’s less personal space, we miss our friends, and sometimes someone’s hogging the last free charging cable as you quickly approach your last bit of juice. You could stock up on extra chargers and add to your tangled drawer of stray cables, or you could just plop one of Anker’s five-port wall chargers, down to $33 right now, into the living room outlet so the whole family can give their phones a boost. It comes with four USB-A ports, plus one USB-C port, so nobody’s phone gets left on empty.

