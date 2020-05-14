It's all consuming.
Get Anker’s Soundcore Flare+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $30 Off

Anker Soundcore Flare+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $70 | Amazon
Anker Soundcore Flare+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $70 | Amazon

Looking to blast your favorite bops without breaking the bank? The right Bluetooth speaker can fill your room with your favorite tunes while you blitz through your chores, or just play a podcast while you browse the web. There’s no shortage of good speakers on the market, but they can get pretty pricey, and right now’s probably a good time to save where you can. Anker’s Soundcore Flare+ Bluetooth speaker, usually $100, is down to $70 today on Amazon. It offers decent sound without costing too much, and its ambient LED lights can help add some nice atmosphere to the room and change things up.

