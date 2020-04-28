Get Anker’s PowerCore Essential Battery Pack for Just $34 Today

Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
Anker PowerCore Essential 2000mAh Battery | $34 | Amazon | Use Promo Code KINJAR128
Advertisement
Having a spare battery handy is a sure way to reduce anxiety when you’re out and about with your phone. With a 20000mAh battery, the Anker PowerCore Essential packs enough power to give your device up to five charges, depending on what phone you’re toting, Right now, Kinja readers can get this battery pack for just $34 using the code KINJAR128. Sure, quarantine might mean you’re going out less, but with a savings of $16, it’s hard to pass up.