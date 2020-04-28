Get Anker’s PowerCore Essential Battery Pack for Just $34 Today

Anker PowerCore Essential 2000mAh Battery KINJAR128 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Ank er PowerCore Essential 2000mAh Battery | $34 | Amazon | Use Promo Code KINJAR128

Advertisement

Having a spare battery han dy is a sure way to reduce anxiety when you’re out and about with your phone. With a 20000mAh battery, the Anker PowerCore Essential packs enough power to give your device up to five charges, depending on what phone you’re toting, Right now, Kinja readers can get this battery pack for just $34 using the code KINJAR128. Sure, quarantine might mean you’re going out less, but with a savings of $16, it’s hard to pass up.