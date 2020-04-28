Get Anker’s PowerCore Essential Battery Pack for Just $34 Today

It's all consuming.
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
Having a spare battery handy is a sure way to reduce anxiety when you’re out and about with your phone. With a 20000mAh battery, the Anker PowerCore Essential packs enough power to give your device up to five charges, depending on what phone you’re toting, Right now, Kinja readers can get this battery pack for just $34 using the code KINJAR128. Sure, quarantine might mean you’re going out less, but with a savings of $16, it’s hard to pass up.

Jordan McMahon

