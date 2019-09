Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Budieggs Wool Dryer Balls, XL 6-Pack | $8 | Amazon

Are you sick and tired of wasting money on dryer sheets? They cling to your clothing and have to be thrown out after each use. If you want something a little more eco-friendly and cost-effective, dryer balls are the way to go. You can get a six-pack of XL Budieggs Wool Dryer Balls for only $8 Amazon.