It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

Get an Xbox One X Bundled With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $300

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGameStopGameStop Deals
161
Save
Xbox One X w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $300 | GameStop
Xbox One X w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $300 | GameStop
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Xbox One X w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $300 | GameStop

This is one of the best deals you’ll find on an Xbox One X anywhere. GameStop has the Xbox One X bundle that includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $300. Even when factoring in recent discounts that bring the game down to $30, this is a better value than the refurbished units floating around, which go for $300 minimum with no extras. If you haven’t already stepped up to 4K, what are you waiting for?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Reading More? The Kindle for $25 off Might Be Your Best Friend

A Mint Condition iPhone 8 From Back Market Killed My Fear of Buying Refurbished

Cheap Earbuds, Smartphones, and More: The Best Amazon Warehouse Deals

Save 30% on ThermaPens, Kitchen Timers, and Other Cooking Essentials