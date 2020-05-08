Get an Xbox One X Bundled With Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $300

Xbox One X w/ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

This is one of the best deals you’ll find on an Xbox One X anywhere. GameStop has the Xbox One X bundle that includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $300. Even when factoring in recent discounts that bring the game down to $30, this is a better value than the refurbished units floating around, which go for $300 minimum with no extras. If you haven’t already stepped up to 4K, what are you waiting for?

