Get an Instant TV Audio Upgrade With a $55 TaoTronics Soundbar

Andrew Hayward
TaoTronics 32-inch TV Soundbar | $55 | TaoTronics | Promo code SOUND23
TaoTronics 32-inch TV Soundbar | $55 | TaoTronics | Promo code SOUND23

If you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers for audio output while watching movies and TV or playing games, then you can give yourself an easy and instant audio upgrade with this TaoTronics bargain.

Right now, TaoTronics’ 32” TV soundbar is marked down to just $55 from the brand’s own shop when you use the promo code SOUND23. That’s a $25 savings off the list price for a soundbar that Amazon customers love, with a 4.4-star rating across nearly 4,500 reviews.

This soundbar connects easily to your TV via optical, AV, or RCA cables, with both the optical and AV-to-RCA cables included alongside a wireless remote and mount kit. You can also connect your smartphone or tablet wirelessly via Bluetooth to pump out tunes in your space.

