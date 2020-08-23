It's all consuming.
Get an Impact Driver for Just $130 At Home Depot

Elizabeth Henges
DeWALT 20-Volt Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver | $130 | Home Depot
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
I’m going to level with you, dear readers. I don’t know the difference between an impact driver and a drill. But, I can tell you that this DeWALT Impact Driver is on sale at Home Depot for $130, and that DeWALT is a pretty great brand. So if you need an impact driver and not a drill for something, this is a great time to pick one up.

It has all sorts of features, which Home Depot’s page will explain way better than I would:

  • Precision drive in speed 1 for precision applications and added control
  • 3 LED lights with 20-second delay after trigger release, provide visibility without shadows
  • 1-handed loading 1/4 in. hex chuck with easy grip sleeve
  • Compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas (2 mm shorter than the previous DCF886)
  • 3250 maximum RPM
  • Quick release chuck
  • Accepts 1 in. bit tips

Neat! You can grab this online for in-store pickup, or have it delivered straight to your house. Enjoy your new tool and knock out those DIY projects.

Anthropologie Essential Slim Trousers

