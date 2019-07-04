Photo: Woot

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

HP Pavilion 590 Desktop Computer | $370 | Woot

Do you like to have a desktop for your home office, rather than a laptop? If you’ve been on the market for one, you can get the HP Pavilion 590 Desktop Computer for $370 on Woot today only, which is about $70 off retail. You can get it for this low price while supplies last.

Advertisement

The HP desktop comes with a 6 core 8th Generation Intel Core i5+ 8400 processor and Core i5 and is equipped with Windows 10 Home. It has 16GB of Intel Optane Memory, as well as a 30-day free trial of McAfee LiveSafe, as well as 25 GB of Dropbox space. It has Intel UHD Graphics 630, allowing you to smoothly stream your favorite movies, TV shows, and games.