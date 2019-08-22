Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Seagate Expansion Desktop 4TB External Hard Drive | $70 | Amazon

Hard drives inexorably get cheaper, and I can all but guarantee that this 4TB drive will eventually get cheaper as well. But for now, in 2019, $70 is an absolutely terrific price for a 4TB hard drive. In fact, it’s an all-time low by $10.



Just note that this is a desktop drive, meaning it’ll need to plugged into a wall outlet, in addition to your computer or game console, so it’s not really designed to be portable.