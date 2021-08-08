Side Piece Bundle (Subscription) | $30 | Sunday Scaries

It’s the end of the w eekend, so I wouldn’t blame you for indulging in some much-needed legal cannabis before mentally preparing for a new week . Whether you’re a first-time or a long-time consumer, Sunday Scaries’ Side Piece bundle is a great place to start. And you can enjoy the chill without the high .

Starting at just $30 for a subscription (+ Free Shipping!), or $37 for a one-time purchase, using code CBDDAY, you can finally fetch the chill time you’ve been hankering for. Chill out on the couch with a good book, watch old episodes of The Simpsons on Disney+, or hell, try yoga for the first time—without the doom and gloom of the world weighing you down.

The Side Piece bundle comes with a bottle of the company’s signature CBD gummies and a daily oil tincture to sweeten the deal. Mix the latter into your coffee or tea, with a little whole milk or butter to help it dissolve. Sunday Scaries is the de-facto CBD brand in my opinion, and I’m sure a decent chunk of its 157,000 Instagram followers would be inclined to agree. Whereas many unsafe substances will make you feel groggy in the morning, CBD is more of a supplement than a vice, helping a lot of users mitigate their anxiety without killing their motivation to stay active.

I know I’ve had some distressing mental health episodes where cannabinoids came in clutch. Maybe it’s a placebo effect, or maybe there’s something to it. LDN CBD’s Aaron Horn seems to think so, courtesy of The Guardian:

CBD will change culture. People are less interested in drinking in bars getting really drunk, feeling like shit the next day, letting their body down, having issues with their body because of that. The shift is happening: more people are interested in eating healthier, living healthier, and this is part of that.