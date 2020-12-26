Get an Extra 20% off Tarte Cosmetics Classics and Newcomers Right Now

Curl’s Best Friend Lash Curler Set | $13 | Tarte Cosmetics | Promo code SALE

Tarte Shape Tape & Mini Sponge | $20 | Tarte Cosmetics | Promo code SALE

Tarte Fan Faves Color Collection | $23 | Tarte Cosmetics | Promo code SALE

Tarte Cosmetics has some stand-by classics sure to get you out of any beauty-related funk. My personal must-have is their Shape Tape c oncealer, which you can get a mini flamingo-charmed version of with a tiny blending sponge for just $20 after adding promo code SALE at checkout.

The same promo code can get you 20% off a variety of makeup, including a collection of Tarte favorites: a mascara, lip tint, eyeliner, and blush for just $23. This would make a perfect travel kit of makeup!

This Curl’s Best Friend Lash Curler Set is so adorable! Give your gaze a little more glam for just $13.