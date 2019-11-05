It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Get An Extra 20% Off Monoprice Accessories Through eBay This Week

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Kinja Deals
620
1
Save
20% Off Almost Everything | Monoprice | Promo code JUMBO20
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

20% Off $50+ Orders | Monoprice | Promo code JUMBO20

Monoprice is already a great place to score deals on gear from extra hard drives to gaming monitors to HDMI cables. Now, you can get an extra 20% off any order of $50 or more through the company’s eBay storefront with the promo code JUMBO20. The discount caps out at $100, so if your order is more than $500, you can still only get $100 off. But you’ve got all week to go shopping as the deal expires on November 11th at the stroke of midnight.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Carry Your Coffee and Lunch In Style With This One-Day Stanley Sale
Save Big On the Stick Vac That Killed Dyson's Corded Vacuums
Amazon's One-Day Anker Sale Is Here For All Your Charging, Audio, And Portable Projecting Needs

About the author

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

Freelance writer for The Inventory.

EmailTwitterPosts