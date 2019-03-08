Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If your tires are about due for a replacement, Discount Tire Direct is offering up an extra 10% back in the form of a prepaid Mastercard when you buy four tires and/or wheels, plus an extra 5% back if you pay with a Discount Tire credit card. Unlike most of Discount Tire’s promotions, this one will work on any set of tires, and any set of wheels. But if you want to maximize your savings, I’d sort by products with promotions, which are usually manufacturer rebates that will stack with this sitewide sale.

I took advantage of one of these sales last year, and it was easy. But just note that if you schedule your installation after the promotional period ends on May 10, you’ll want to call your local shop and pay for the tires over the phone in advance so that your receipt falls within the valid date range. Otherwise, they’ll charge you after they finish installation.

Just remember that you’ll have to submit the rebate form yourself (you can do it all online) to get the gift cards. You can find everything you need to know here.