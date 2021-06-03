Get an Effortless Summer Glow Thanks to Kaja's Roll-on Highlighting Balm

Kaja Roll-On Highlighting Balm Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Sometimes TikTok gets it right and recommends a perfect product . Kaja’s Roll-on Highlighting Balm is one of those items, and Kaja as a whole is a great K-beauty brand. First off, it is beautifully packaged and really adorable. Like who wouldn’t want to put makeup on with a little roller brush? I mean, they do call it painting after all. This highlighting balm adds a little sparkle and glow to any look and is for all skin tones. There is a golden undertone, but it presents pearlescent. I’m a huge fan of highlighter on the end of the nose and the cupid’s bow. It can really elevate even a more natural face. This made-to-play packaging is just the Korean innovation they put into everything in their line. You won’t be disappointed by this .

