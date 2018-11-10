Image: Amazon

I know what you’re thinking. It’s probably something like, “This deal is too good to be true.” But, seriously, it’s as real as it gets. Here’s how to take advantage of it: First, follow this Amazon link to enter the promo code DOT1 where indicated and start your Amazon Music Unlimited 30-day free trial. Next, add the new, third-generation Echo Dot to your cart. At checkout, the price should drop to a mere buck.

Note: If you enter the promo code as you normally would at checkout, it won’t work.