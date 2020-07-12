It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get An Echo Dot and Smart Bulb Bundle For $50 and Start Smartening Up Your Home Today

Elizabeth Henges
Echo Dot with Clock Bundle with Sengled Wi-Fi Smart Bulb | $50 | Amazon
Echo Dot with Clock Bundle with Sengled Wi-Fi Smart Bulb | $50 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Echo Dot with Clock Bundle with Sengled Wi-Fi Smart Bulb | $50 | Amazon

Ready to make the jump to deck out your home with smart home technology? Amazon has just the bundle for you. Pick up an Echo Dot (with a clock face, fancy!) and Senglad smart bulb today for just $50. Not bad at all! That’s $25 off the bundle’s price, and a great way to start smartening up your home without having to spend a lot and placing stuff throughout the whole house. But who knows, once you get the taste of smart home convenience, you might need to ask Alexa to order a few more of these bundles.

