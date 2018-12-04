The Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym can turn any doorway into a pull-up bar, and helps you do perfect push-ups and sit-ups as well. It rarely sees discounts from its usual $35, and today’s $28 deal is a new all-time low. Just be sure to get yours before they’re all swoled out.
Get An Early Start On Your New Year's Fitness Resolutions With This Multi-Gym Deal
