Get an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch Case for $12 So Everyone Knows Your Whole Deal

Animal Crossing Switch Case | $12 | Amazon

There are no shortage of ways to show your love for Animal Crossing, which has become a real merch mover since Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped last year. Plushies, pins, socks, you name it! If you could stick a leaf on it, it wasn’t safe from Isabelle and company. Here’s another cute example of that today this very precious Nintendo Switch carrying case, on sale for $12. It features New Horizons’ now iconic leaf graphic and a cool mint and while color scheme. Beyond aesthetics, this slim case includes a few slots to carry game cards and a mesh po uch to throw your charger or earbuds in. It’s an all-in-one portable solution for your Switch. Pick it up if you want to broadcast your love of Animal Crossing to the whole world, more than you already do now .