It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

Get an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch Case for $12 So Everyone Knows Your Whole Deal

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
45
Save
Animal Crossing Switch Case | $12 | Amazon
Animal Crossing Switch Case | $12 | Amazon
Image: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Animal Crossing Switch Case | $12 | Amazon

There are no shortage of ways to show your love for Animal Crossing, which has become a real merch mover since Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped last year. Plushies, pins, socks, you name it! If you could stick a leaf on it, it wasn’t safe from Isabelle and company. Here’s another cute example of that today this very precious Nintendo Switch carrying case, on sale for $12. It features New Horizons’ now iconic leaf graphic and a cool mint and while color scheme. Beyond aesthetics, this slim case includes a few slots to carry game cards and a mesh pouch to throw your charger or earbuds in. It’s an all-in-one portable solution for your Switch. Pick it up if you want to broadcast your love of Animal Crossing to the whole world, more than you already do now.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter