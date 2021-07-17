Snag an Animal Crossing Backpack For Just 30 Bells

Controller Gear Tom Nook Quilted Backpack | $36 | Amazon

Controller Gear Animal Crossing Teal Leaf Backpack | $30 | Amazon

Advertisement

You got a lot of stuff to carry, and sometimes pockets don’t cut it and a handbag can be cumbersome. Throw it all in one of these adorable Controller Gear Animal Crossing backpacks instead for up to 40% off today!

The best deal is this Controller Gear Animal Crossing teal backpack imprinted with the iconic leaf pattern for $30.

You can represent everyone’s favorite landlord on your bag with this Controller Gear Tom Nook quilted backpack for $36. With a deal like that, you can throw some extra bells on that mortgage or wherever else, ‘cause you’re getting style and convenience for that price!

Last but not least, snag this baby blue backpack with some of your favorite Animal Crossing neighbors for $40, a still-respectable 20% discount.