AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned 5-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set | $52 | Amazon

Have you been 0n the market for some cast iron cookware? A cast iron skillet is ideal for a cookie pizza, just saying. You can get an AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned 5-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set for only $52 on Amazon. The set includes a 10.5-inch griddle, an 8-inch skillet, 10.25-inch skillet, and 10.25-inch Dutch oven with lid. The cast iron items can withstand oven temperatures as high as 500 degrees F but are not dishwasher safe. If you put them in your dishwasher, you’ll ruin the pre-seasoning and the pan itself over time, so please, just wash them by hand.