Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Amazon Pay Offers | Amazon | Click the “Choose this offer” button

Amazon really wants you to start using Amazon Pay at non-Amazon online retailers—so much so, that they’re giving you free money (kind of) to start doing it. Right now, if you buy something from a select stores—including Vineyard Vines, Brooklinen, Soko Glam, Crane & Canopy, Chico’s, Helix Sleep, Diff Eyewear, and more—with Amazon Pay, you’ll get an Amazon gift card for a specified percentage of the value of your purchase. (Be sure to keep in mind that each store has a different maximum gift card balance, so it doesn’t necessarily pay to go crazy at checkout.)

Advertisement

Scroll through this page, take a look at the participating retailers, then click “Choose this offer” to claim your reward; you’ll instantly receive an email with more information and a link to shop. Just don’t spend too much time browsing, since this offer expires at the end of the month.