Get an Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet and Blink Mini Camera for Just $75

Fire HD 8 Tablet + Blink Mini Camera Image : Andrew Hayward

Fire HD 8 Tablet + Blink Mini Camera | $75 | Amazon



Want an affordable tablet and an easy first step into a smart home setup? Amazon is offering just that in its Gold Box deals today with this bundle of the modest Fire HD 8 tablet and a tiny Blink Mini home security camera alongside.



Regularly $90 on its own, the Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablet values today, delivering a solid-sized, reasonably powerful portable screen ideal for reading books, watching videos, and lightly browsing the web. And the Blink Mini is a handy little indoor camera that delivers a 1080p video feed with motion detection and two-way audio, and you can use it with the tablet.

This bundle is $50 off the combined list price today. Even if you weren’t in the market for a security camera, you’re still saving $15 off the list price for this 32GB Fire HD 8 model (with lock screen ads) that comes with a free smart home gadget alongside to mess around with.