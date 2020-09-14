It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get an Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Screen With a Blink Mini Security Camera for Just $75

Quentyn Kennemer
Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini | $75 | Amazon
Another one of Amazon’s crazy combo deals is on tap with an Echo Show 5 that ships with a Blink Mini indoor security camera for $75. This combo is normally $125, and an Echo Show 5 alone typically sits around $60 and the Blink is usually $35, so this is a rare discount for sure.

The Blink Mini offers a 1080p wide angle feed to monitor your home’s most important areas, with motion detection on board to alert you whenever there’s movement about.

You’ll need a subscription if you want to record those moments and save them to the cloud for later viewing, but you currently get service through December 2020 with every purchase, which is more than enough time to decide whether it’s worth the long-term investment.

This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 9/14/2020.

