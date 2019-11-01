Get an Alexa-Enabled Automatic Pet Feeder For Only $85

Petnet SmartFeeder Automatic Wi-Fi Pet Feeder | $85 | Woot

If you have a pet that is a little too addicted to food, reestablish their relationship with mealtime. This Petnet automatic pet feeder can help recommend the healthiest portion for your pet based on their age, breed, weight, and how active they are.

Advertisement

With the SmartFeeder feature, you can set up your pet’s automatic feedings from your smartphone. You’ll even get an alert after they’ve eaten and the feeder also has an alert for when the food is low inside. The food container will keep your pet’s food fresh and can store five to seven pounds of dry food. This Petneed feeder is even Amazon Alexa-enabled, so you don’t need to move to feed your pet.