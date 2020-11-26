Get an Adorable, Animal Crossing-Themed 512GB MicroSD Card for $80

SanDisk 512GB microSD Card Image : Amazon

SanDisk 512GB microSD Card | $80 | Amazon



Way back in the day, the original Animal Crossing for GameCube was so big that it came with its own memory card. My precious little 59 slot card had a picture of Rover on it and could not have anything other than Animal Crossing on it. I was just hit with that childhood memory seeing this Switch compatible 512GB SanDisk microSD card, branded to match New Horizons’ chill aesthetic . I t comes in that cool, light green color and features the same leaf icon that’s found on Tom Nook’s vacation-dad button down. Other than looking extremely cute, it’s actually a pretty practical deal. The card, which is down to $80 on Am azon today, is perfect for Switch owners who buy a lot of games. A 512GB card can hold much more than just Animal Crossing, so you’ll get a lot of mileage out of this precious storage device.

