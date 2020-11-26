Get an Adorable, Animal Crossing-Themed 512GB MicroSD Card for $80

SanDisk 512GB microSD Card | $80 | Amazon
Way back in the day, the original Animal Crossing for GameCube was so big that it came with its own memory card. My precious little 59 slot card had a picture of Rover on it and could not have anything other than Animal Crossing on it. I was just hit with that childhood memory seeing this Switch compatible 512GB SanDisk microSD card, branded to match New Horizons’ chill aesthetic. It comes in that cool, light green color and features the same leaf icon that’s found on Tom Nook’s vacation-dad button down. Other than looking extremely cute, it’s actually a pretty practical deal. The card, which is down to $80 on Amazon today, is perfect for Switch owners who buy a lot of games. A 512GB card can hold much more than just Animal Crossing, so you’ll get a lot of mileage out of this precious storage device.