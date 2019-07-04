Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Fire HD 8 Tablet, 16GB, Canary Yellow | $55 | Woot

Fire HD 8 Tablet, 32GB, Black | $60 | Woot

Fire HD 10 Tablet, 32GB, Black | $80 | Woot



Prime Day is less than two weeks away, but the deals are already around us. If you’re looking to get ahead of the craziness that comes with Prime Day, you can get a Fire HD on sale right now. The 8" and 10" models are dirt cheap on Woot, but the deals are for today only (or until supplies run out). You can get the 16GB Fire HD 8 Tablet in canary yellow for $55, the 32GB Fire HD 8 Tablet in black, punch red, or canary yellow for $60, and a 32GB Fire HD 10 Tablet in black for $80 all on Woot.

Advertisement

You can use the Fire HD to access Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Music, Spotify, Audible, Prime Video, and all of your favorite social media platforms. If you want this Fire HD for Audible, you can get 3 months for $15 (if you’re not a previous user) or a year for $120 (if you were an existing member).