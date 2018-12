Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is basically the love child of a Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot, and Woot’s blowing them out for $60 each today. That’s half the cube’s normal price, and a better deal than we saw on Black Friday.

At $120, it was probably a tough sell, but for just $10 more than a 4K Fire TV Stick, with the same HDR and Atmos abilities, in addition to hands-free Alexa, it may be worth it.