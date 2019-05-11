Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon’s AmazonFresh ground coffee is affordable, convenient, and as I’ve written about here, pretty great for cold brew lovers. The company’s single-origin, direct trade blends cost a little more, but are purchased directly from growers, so you can feel good about drinking it.



For a limited time, single 12 ounce bags are $2 off when you clip the coupon on the page, bringing them down to about $8 with Prime shipping, or less if you want to use Subscribe & Save. Several flavors are available, so click around to find one you’ll like.