Get All Your Streaming Apps in a Row With This 58" Westinghouse 4K Roku TV for $300

When finding a new TV, balance is important. You want a big screen and high resolutions, but not necessarily the price that goes along with that. There’s always a little finagling , where you have to talk yourself down a size to get something in your price range. Well, here’s an excellent all around option that you don’t have to think as much about. Best Buy is currently selling a 58" Westinghouse Roku TV for $300. First and foremost, this is a 4K TV at a really reasonable price point considering the screen size. Secondly, it’ll give you access to tons of streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. Roku even acquired Quibi’s library of shows recently, so you’ll probably be able to watch Quibi shows on it. Okay, that last one isn’t really a selling point, but it is very funny. Regardless of that: 4K? 58"? $300? That checks quite a few boxes.