Get All the Tech to Spy on Spot for Just $35

Netvue Dog Camera | $35 | Amazon
Whether you have a want to keep an eye on a new puppy or just check in on a senior pooch a pet cam can be a handy tool. This one from Netvue is 30% off and comes in two colors: black and white.
It has a full coverage of 1080P HD resolution and beams a sharp clear image right to your phone to ease your mind if you have a fussy new doggo. I don’t know if the two-way audio is a blessing or a curse to say hello and confuse your pet. But you could use this feature to scold them if they are making a chew toy out of the throw pillows. It has smart motion technology so you’ll only be alerted when there is movement and you don’t need to keep the feed up. It supports night vision and even lets you save footage so if fido does something particularly naughty or cute, probably both, you can share and revisit. This camera can also be used for a new baby but honestly checking in on an active pupper is probably more fun than a sleeping baby.
Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.