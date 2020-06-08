It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsPets

Get All the Tech to Spy on Spot for Just $35

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
1
Save
Netvue Dog Camera | $35 | Amazon
Netvue Dog Camera | $35 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Netvue Dog Camera | $35 | Amazon

Whether you have a want to keep an eye on a new puppy or just check in on a senior pooch a pet cam can be a handy tool. This one from Netvue is 30% off and comes in two colors: black and white.

Advertisement

It has a full coverage of 1080P HD resolution and beams a sharp clear image right to your phone to ease your mind if you have a fussy new doggo. I don’t know if the two-way audio is a blessing or a curse to say hello and confuse your pet. But you could use this feature to scold them if they are making a chew toy out of the throw pillows. It has smart motion technology so you’ll only be alerted when there is movement and you don’t need to keep the feed up. It supports night vision and even lets you save footage so if fido does something particularly naughty or cute, probably both, you can share and revisit. This camera can also be used for a new baby but honestly checking in on an active pupper is probably more fun than a sleeping baby.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab Some New Summer Shades by Smith Optics, $46 Each

MysteryVibe’s Crescendo Is An INSANELY Versatile Vibrator for Literally EVERYONE

Take Over Entire Kingdoms With Civilization VI, Now $15 for the Nintendo Switch

Brighten Up Your Garage with $18 Super Bright LED Lights