Get All the Tech to Spy on Spot for Just $35

W hether you have a want to keep an eye on a new puppy or just check in on a senior pooch a pet cam can be a handy tool. This one from Netvue is 30% off and comes in two colors: black and white.



It has a full c overage of 1080P HD r esolution and beams a sharp clear image right to your phone to ease your mind if you have a fussy new doggo. I don’t know if the two-way audio is a blessing or a curse to say hello and confuse your pet. But you could use this feature to scold them if they are making a chew toy out of the throw pillows. It has smart motion technology so you’ll only be alerted when there is movement and you don’t need to keep the feed up . It supports n ight vision and even lets you save footage so if fido does something particularly naughty or cute, probably both, you can share and revisit . This camera can also be used for a new baby but honestly checking in on an active pupper is probably more fun than a sleeping baby.

