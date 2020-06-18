It's all consuming.
Get All the Power of Scrubbing Bubbles Sans Creepy Mascot With This Cordless Tile Scrubber

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Cordless Tile Scrubber | $19 | SideDeal

Have you seen a Scrubbing Bubbles commercial lately? Yes, they are still using the weird little scrubbing brushes as mascots. SideDeal has this cordless scrubber for 62% off its original price today to be the best assistant in getting your home spotless without the aid of weird looming cleaner spokes-items.

This two-speed title scrubber is easy to operate and gives you up to four feet of reach. But the real beauty lies in the fact that it is cordless. Worry-free cleaning no having to find an outlet wherever you need to apply this potent power. It comes with four different brushes that can be used inside or outside on tiles, glass, grout, floors, and more. Get the Turbo Scrub 360 today while supplies last.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Sheilah Villari

