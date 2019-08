Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Men’s, Women’s, Kids’ The North Face Flash Sales | Nordstrom Rack

It may not feel like it, but the cold weather is fast approaching. Be ready when it arrives by stocking up on gear from The North Face for men, women, and kids. Loads of jackets, gloves, hats, and more are up for grabs for much less than usual at Nordstrom Rack. Come late fall, you’ll be glad you shopped this mid-summer blowout sale.