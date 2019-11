Kobalt 227-Piece Mechanic’s Toolkit | $99 | Lowe’s

It’s always convenient to have one big tool kit with everything you’ll ever need. This 227-piece Kobalt toolkit, normally $200, is down to just $99 at Lowe’s. Or a little over 40 cents a part. That’s not bad for a kit with all the socket wrenches, allen wrenches, and screwdriver bits you might need in a standard kit.