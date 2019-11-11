It's all consuming.
Get All Of Your Kids Disney Christmas Gifts For 25% Off

Friends & Family Savings Event | ShopDisney | Promo code DISNEYPAL
Do you have a Disney lover in your life that has already written a 25-item Christmas list, filled with Disney gifts? Don’t spend full price on expensive Disney items, when you can get everything for 25% off during the Friends & Family Savings Event at ShopDisney. Use promo code DISNEYPAL at checkout to save. Orders over $75 include free shipping and this sale ends tonight.

Just a reminder, Frozen 2 comes out next weekend and if your kid isn’t obsessed currently, they will be soon. Get an Olaf or two now before they sell out.

