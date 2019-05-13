Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever touched your hair after you’ve washed it and it didn’t feel clean? That feeling might mean you have build up in your hair. It could be dead skin or product that didn’t get fully washed out. If you need to get a real deep clean of your hair, the HEETA Hair Scalp Massager can help get the crud out. Aside from helping eliminate product build up, the massage brush can also relieve itchiness and can promote blood flow to your scalp. The pink brush is a few dollars off and is currently $6. If you want a more neutral color, there’s also a black brush for $7.