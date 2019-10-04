Get All Eight Harry Potter Movies In 4K For Only $50

Harry Potter 8-Film Collection 4K Photo : Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter 8-Film Collection 4K | $50 | Vudu

Ever since Freeform (A.K.A. ABC Family) got rid of their Harry Potter Weekends, life has held little meeting. Too much? Well, if your Harry Potter DVDs are too scratched up to play anymore, or you never got around to buying them, you’re in luck. You can get the entire Harry Potter 8-Film Collection in 4K UHD for only $50 on Vudu.

Advertisement

As mentioned in our other Hudu 4K movie deal this week, this deal is compatible with Movies Anywhere. So, you can link to your iTunes, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft accounts, and download your purchased films through the service of your choice.