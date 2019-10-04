Get All Eight Harry Potter Movies In 4K For Only $50

Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
Harry Potter 8-Film Collection 4K | $50 | Vudu
Ever since Freeform (A.K.A. ABC Family) got rid of their Harry Potter Weekends, life has held little meeting. Too much? Well, if your Harry Potter DVDs are too scratched up to play anymore, or you never got around to buying them, you’re in luck. You can get the entire Harry Potter 8-Film Collection in 4K UHD for only $50 on Vudu.
As mentioned in our other Hudu 4K movie deal this week, this deal is compatible with Movies Anywhere. So, you can link to your iTunes, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft accounts, and download your purchased films through the service of your choice.
