It's all consuming.
Get All Eight Harry Potter Movies In 4K For Only $50

Ana Suarez
Harry Potter 8-Film Collection 4K | $50 | Vudu
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures
Harry Potter 8-Film Collection 4K | $50 | Vudu

Ever since Freeform (A.K.A. ABC Family) got rid of their Harry Potter Weekends, life has held little meeting. Too much? Well, if your Harry Potter DVDs are too scratched up to play anymore, or you never got around to buying them, you’re in luck. You can get the entire Harry Potter 8-Film Collection in 4K UHD for only $50 on Vudu.

As mentioned in our other Hudu 4K movie deal this week, this deal is compatible with Movies Anywhere. So, you can link to your iTunes, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft accounts, and download your purchased films through the service of your choice.

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as an associate commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

