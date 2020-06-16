Get All Eight Fast & Furious Movies on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray for $48

Fast & Furious 8-Movie Collection (4K UHD Blu-Ray + Digital) | $48 | Amazon

I already own the entire Fast and Furious series in two different formats. Yes, even the misunderstood spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, which, I know, it’s indisputably a bad movie, but watching bad movies satisfies an odd guilty pleasure of mine. Anyway, if you’re interested in owning all mainline Fast & Furious movies on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray, Amazon has dropped the entire collection to $48 after you clip the on-page coupon.

Mind you, I’m not saying all eight Fast movies make much sense, either. Like, how does Tej Parker (Ludacris) go from elementary bridge tinkering to hacking into top governmental security systems over the course of a few years ? Why does The Rock care so much about street racers? And for the love of all things sensical, who convinced Twinkie (Bow-Wow) that stupid Incredible Hulk car was a good buy? You. Need. HELP!

And I’ll just drop this one here for those in the back who know what’s up.