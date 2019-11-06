Get Akira, Or Your Choice of Several Anime Films, For $7 Each

Akira | $7 | Vudu

To say that Akira is one of the most important movies—at the very least, one of the most important anime films—in history wouldn’t be overstatement. This classic from 1988 not only helped form the cyberpunk subgenre, but set animation standards that anime still follows to this day. $7 for a film like that is, frankly, a steal.

But if Akira isn’t your speed, Vudu is offering a few other fantastic anime films for $7 as well, including Perfect Blue, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, as well as the 2016 Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie, and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.