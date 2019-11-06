It's all consuming.
Get Akira, Or Your Choice of Several Anime Films, For $7 Each

Eric Ravenscraft
Akira | $7 | Vudu
Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods | $7 | Vudu
Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie | $7 | Vudu
Perfect Blue | $7 | Vudu
Summer Wars | $7 | Vudu
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time | $7 | Vudu
To say that Akira is one of the most important movies—at the very least, one of the most important anime films—in history wouldn’t be overstatement. This classic from 1988 not only helped form the cyberpunk subgenre, but set animation standards that anime still follows to this day. $7 for a film like that is, frankly, a steal.

But if Akira isn’t your speed, Vudu is offering a few other fantastic anime films for $7 as well, including Perfect Blue, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, as well as the 2016 Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie, and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.

Eric Ravenscraft
Freelance writer for The Inventory.

