Get Adidas Shoes for Only $30 (And Kid's Shoes for $20) With This Sale

Do you or someone you know need a new pair of kicks? Select Adidas shoes are currently only $30, so there’s really no better time to stock up than now! By using GRAND at checkout, you will get any adult Adidas that are part of the promotion, and that’s quite the steal. Better yet, the Toddler’s and Kid’s shoes are only $20! Given that kids grow out of their shoes fast, it’s always good to save money on those.

What are some of the shoes that are a part of this sale? There are the classic Grand Court Shoes, or you can check out the Advantage Shoes instead. There are a few different styles to look at, so make sure to check the promotion page for everything available!

