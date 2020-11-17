It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Absolutely Mammoth-Sized Board Game Gloomhaven for $85

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Kinja Deals
Gloomhaven | $85 | Amazon
Gloomhaven | $85 | Amazon

Do you have a cabinet where you keep all your board games? Get ready to clear the entire thing out, because Gloomhaven is $85 at Amazon today only. “Surely the game isn’t that big,” you might ask. Well, try this on for size: the box weighs 22 pounds. We’re talking the weight equivalent of three healthy human newborns here. What’s in that box that justifies its mammoth size? Gloomhaven is a co-operative RPG with a deck-building battle system, so it comes packaged with tons of cards. Plus, the box includes figures, tokens, map panels and much more. The game has a huge fanbase gained from a successful Kickstarter campaign, so the $55 price cut is a good excuse to find out what all the fuss is about. It also doubles as a sturdy barbell, if you’re just looking to work on your core.

