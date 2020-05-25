It's all consuming.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsFitness

Get a Yoga Towel That Doubles as a Horse Massager Towel (?) For Only $12

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
GalSports Non Slip Hot Yoga Towel | $12 | Amazon | Use code OI3LF8H5  
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges

What’s a yoga towel, you may ask? Think of it as something you can throw over your mat to absorb sweat, or in some cases a replacement as mat entirely. It’s great for something like hot yoga, where you’re definitely be sweating.

OR, if you’re this Amazon reviewer, you can use it to massage your horse. Well... okay. Cool? I mean, look at that horse. They look pretty damn content.

Illustration for article titled Get a Yoga Towel That Doubles as a Horse Massager Towel (?) For Only $12
Screenshot: Amazon Customer
...whatever you may use the towel for, you can get a yoga towel/horse massage towel for $12 by using the code OI3LF8H5 at checkout. So grab one today!

