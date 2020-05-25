Get a Yoga Towel That Doubles as a Horse Massager Towel (?) For Only $12

GalSports Non Slip Hot Yoga Towel OI3LF8H5 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

GalSports Non Slip Hot Yoga Towel | $12 | Amazon | Use code OI3LF8H5

What’s a yoga towel, you may ask? Think of it as something you can throw over your mat to absorb sweat, or in some cases a replacement as mat entirely. It’s great for something like hot yoga, where you’re definitely be sweating.

Advertisement

OR, if you’re this Amazon reviewer, you can use it to massage your horse. Well... okay. Cool? I mean, look at that horse. They look pretty damn content.

Screenshot : Amazon Customer

Advertisement

...whatever you may use the towel for, you can get a yoga towel/horse massage towel for $12 by using the code OI3LF8H5 at checkout. So grab one today!