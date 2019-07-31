Screenshot: AMC

If your movie theater of choice is an AMC, you can sign up for a year of AMC Premier for $10 today, down from the usual $15.



It’s not the sexiest membership plan, and won’t get you unlimited free movies like AMC’s MoviePass-like A-List program, but it’s definitely worth $10 if you go to the movies more than a couple of times per year. You get waived online ticketing fees, $5 concession rewards for every $50 you spend, free size upgrades on popcorn and fountain drinks, free large popcorn refills, and a few other perks that individually aren’t that exciting, but are certainly worth $10 to just about every moviegoer.