Get a Workout While Working With $100 off the Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical

Andrew Hayward
Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical | $249 | Amazon

It’s tough to make time to exercise during a busy workday, and the pandemic doesn’t help on that front, what with blurring the lines between home and work time and closing fitness centers.

How about multitasking, then? That’s what the Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical enables, and it’s $100 off the list price today only at Amazon. This purportedly “whisper-quiet” device sits beneath your desk or table, letting you burn some calories without neglecting your work. It’s a potentially great way to boost your energy throughout the day, plus you can track your progress on the Cubii smartphone app.

It’s down to $249 today in both Noir and Chrome, and Amazon customers give it a strong 4.4 stars.

