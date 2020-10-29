Vote 2020 graphic
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get a Wired PowerA Nintendo Switch Controller for Just $12 (50% off)

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
PowerA Wired Switch Controller (Zelda) | $12 | Amazon PowerA Wired Switch Controller (Mario White) | $12 | Amazon PowerA Wired Switch Controller (Mario Vintage) | $12 | Amazon
Whether you’re buying a new Switch for the holidays or stocking up on new controllers for the little ones to eventually destroy, these cheap PowerA controllers come through in the clutch. They’re 50% off today, your final total being just $12 each. There’s one in Mario White (red-accented), a star-studded Mario Vintage, and a Triforce-donning Zelda: Breath of the Wild model. Take your pick.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

