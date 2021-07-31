Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine | $169 | Amazon



Today at Amazon you can grab a Cubii u nder d esk e lliptical m achine for just $169. This is a great deal at 32% off, and is perfect for you multi-tasking pros.

Whether you want to get in some cardio while gaming, watching TV, or while working from home, the Cubii seems like an easy way to do it. Plus, it takes up very little space— especially compared to the average at-home exercise machine.

The little LCD display shows number of calories burned, distance pedaled, minutes of active exercise , and rotations per minute so that you can stay motivated.