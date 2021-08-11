WD_Black 500GB SN750 SSD w/ Battlefield 2042 | $100 | Amazon
If you’re currently building a PC or just looking to expand storage, Western Digital is now offering a game code for the upcoming Battlefield 2042 with an SSD. Considering the game goes for $60, what you’re looking at is a $40 SSD if you were planning to get the game anyway. And that’s just the 500GB drive. If you go for the 1TB for $150, which when considering the free game code means technically you’re getting a 1TB SSD for under $100 which is unheard of. I’m just sitting here wishing my motherboard had another slot so I could jump on this deal like a pilot jumping out of their jet to shoot an RPG at another jet only to land safely back in their original jet.